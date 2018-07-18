TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ118-182115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ159-182115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ158-182115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ104-182115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ103-182115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ093-182115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ092-182115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ091-182115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ102-182115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ101-182115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

TXZ100-182115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ115-182115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ116-182115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ117-182115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ131-182115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ132-182115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ130-182115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ129-182115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ141-182115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ142-182115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ156-182115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ157-182115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ143-182115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ144-182115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ133-182115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ134-182115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ145-182115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ146-182115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ161-182115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ160-182115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ174-182115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ175-182115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ162-182115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ147-182115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ148-182115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

TXZ135-182115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ122-182115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ121-182115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ120-182115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ105-182115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ123-182115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ107-182115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ106-182115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ095-182115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up