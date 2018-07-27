TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers early. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Temperatures falling into the lower 90s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

938 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rains-