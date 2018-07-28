TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
213 FPUS54 KFWD 280825
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
TXZ119-282115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-282115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-282115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-282115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-282115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-282115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning...then a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-282115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-282115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-282115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-282115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-282115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-282115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-282115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-282115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-282115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-282115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-282115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-282115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-282115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-282115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-282115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-282115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-282115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-282115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-282115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-282115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-282115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-282115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-282115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-282115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-282115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-282115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-282115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-282115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-282115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-282115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-282115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-282115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-282115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-282115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-282115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-282115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-282115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
325 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming p