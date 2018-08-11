TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly clo