TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
556 FPUS54 KFWD 121601 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ119-122130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-122130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-122130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-122130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-122130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-122130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-122130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-122130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-122130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-122130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-122130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-122130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-122130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-122130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-122130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-122130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-122130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-122130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-122130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-122130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-122130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-122130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-122130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-122130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-122130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-122130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-122130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms late this morning...then thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-122130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-122130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-122130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-122130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-122130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-122130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-122130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-122130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-122130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-122130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-122130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-122130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-122130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms late this morning...then thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy