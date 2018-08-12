TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

TXZ119-122130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-122130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-122130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-122130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-122130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-122130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-122130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-122130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-122130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-122130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-122130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-122130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-122130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-122130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-122130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ131-122130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-122130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-122130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-122130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-122130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-122130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-122130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-122130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-122130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-122130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-122130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-122130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms late this morning...then thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-122130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-122130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-122130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-122130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-122130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-122130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ162-122130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ147-122130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-122130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-122130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-122130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-122130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

late this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-122130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1101 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms late this morning...then thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible late this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy