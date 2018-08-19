TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TXZ119-192115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-192115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-192115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-192115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-192115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-192115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-192115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-192115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-192115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-192115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-192115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-192115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-192115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-192115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-192115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-192115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-192115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-192115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-192115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-192115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-192115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-192115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-192115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-192115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-192115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-192115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-192115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-192115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-192115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-192115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-192115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-192115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-192115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-192115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-192115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-192115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-192115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-192115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-192115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-192115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-192115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-192115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-192115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-192115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-192115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-192115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

348 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

