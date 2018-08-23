TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

TXZ119-241000-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-241000-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-241000-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-241000-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-241000-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-241000-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-241000-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-241000-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-241000-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-241000-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-241000-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-241000-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-241000-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-241000-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-241000-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-241000-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-241000-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-241000-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-241000-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-241000-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-241000-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-241000-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-241000-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-241000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-241000-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-241000-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-241000-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-241000-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-241000-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ161-241000-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ160-241000-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-241000-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-241000-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ162-241000-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-241000-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ148-241000-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ135-241000-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-241000-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-241000-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ120-241000-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-241000-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-241000-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-241000-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-241000-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-241000-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-241000-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

241 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

