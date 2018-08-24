TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
239 FPUS54 KFWD 240800
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
TXZ119-242115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-242115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-242115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ158-242115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-242115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-242115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-242115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-242115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-242115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-242115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ101-242115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-242115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-242115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-242115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-242115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-242115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-242115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-242115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-242115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-242115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-242115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-242115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-242115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-242115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-242115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-242115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-242115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-242115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-242115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ161-242115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ160-242115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ174-242115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ175-242115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-242115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-242115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ148-242115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ135-242115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ122-242115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ121-242115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-242115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-242115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-242115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-242115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-242115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-242115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ094-242115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather