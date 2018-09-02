TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ119-030945-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-030945-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-030945-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-030945-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this evening...then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-030945-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-030945-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-030945-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-030945-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-030945-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-030945-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ101-030945-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-030945-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ115-030945-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ116-030945-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-030945-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ131-030945-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-030945-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-030945-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-030945-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-030945-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-030945-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ156-030945-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-030945-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-030945-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-030945-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-030945-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-030945-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-030945-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-030945-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-030945-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this evening...then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-030945-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this evening...then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-030945-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
347 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of