TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
295 FPUS54 KFWD 100250 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ119-100915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then patchy drizzle after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-100915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-100915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
fog through the night. Cooler with lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-100915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-100915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-100915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-100915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
patchy drizzle after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-100915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening. Patchy drizzle.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-100915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-100915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-100915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows
around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-100915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-100915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ116-100915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-100915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then partly cloudy with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-100915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ132-100915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ130-100915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ129-100915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-100915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ142-100915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Cooler
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-100915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ157-100915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ143-100915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ144-100915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ133-100915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-100915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-100915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
fog through the night. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ146-100915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-100915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through
the night. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-100915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through
the night. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ174-100915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through
the night. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-100915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening...
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Temperatures steady in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-100915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ147-100915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-100915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-100915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
950 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a