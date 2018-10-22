TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
_____
052 FPUS54 KFWD 222018
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
TXZ119-230930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-230930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-230930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ158-230930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-230930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-230930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-230930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-230930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-230930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-230930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-230930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-230930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-230930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-230930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-230930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-230930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-230930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-230930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-230930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-230930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Temperatures steady
around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-230930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-230930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-230930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-230930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-230930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-230930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-230930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-230930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this evening
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-230930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-230930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-230930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ174-230930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-230930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-230930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ147-230930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-230930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-230930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-230930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-230930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-230930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-230930-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-230930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph
this evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ107-230930-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ106-230930-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
318 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Show