TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
_____
610 FPUS54 KFWD 250843
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
TXZ119-252115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ118-252115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ159-252115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ158-252115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-252115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not
as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ103-252115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ093-252115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ092-252115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle
this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-252115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle or a
slight chance of rain this morning...then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-252115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ101-252115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-252115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-252115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-252115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-252115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-252115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ132-252115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-252115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-252115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-252115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-252115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-252115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-252115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-252115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-252115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-252115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ134-252115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ145-252115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-252115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-252115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-252115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-252115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-252115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-252115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-252115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-252115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-252115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-252115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ121-252115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ120-252115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ123-252115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ105-252115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ107-252115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ106-252115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ095-252115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ094-252115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
343 AM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
