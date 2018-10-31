TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
865 FPUS54 KFWD 310158 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
TXZ119-310915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-310915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-310915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-310915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-310915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-310915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-310915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-310915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-310915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-310915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-310915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-310915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-310915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ116-310915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-310915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-310915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s
in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-310915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-310915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-310915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ141-310915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s
in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-310915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-310915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-310915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ143-310915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-310915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-310915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-310915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-310915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-310915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-310915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-310915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ174-310915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-310915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-310915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ147-310915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDA