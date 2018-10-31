TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ119-310915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-310915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-310915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ158-310915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ104-310915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-310915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-310915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-310915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-310915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ102-310915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-310915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-310915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-310915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-310915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-310915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-310915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-310915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-310915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-310915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-310915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-310915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-310915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-310915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ143-310915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-310915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-310915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-310915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-310915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ146-310915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-310915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-310915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ174-310915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-310915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-310915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ147-310915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

858 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDA