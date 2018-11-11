TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

005 FPUS54 KFWD 110923

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

TXZ119-112215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-112215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers or

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-112215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-112215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings as low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-112215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers or

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-112215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers or

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-112215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers or

snow or patchy very light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation expected. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-112215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of rain or snow

or patchy very light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperatures

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-112215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers or snow likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain or snow or patchy very light freezing drizzle in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-112215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of rain or snow

or patchy very light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperatures

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-112215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers or snow likely in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain or snow or patchy very light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-112215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers or snow likely in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain or snow or patchy very light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Brisk

and Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-112215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers or snow likely in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain or snow or patchy very light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-112215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers or snow likely in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain or snow or patchy very light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-112215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers or snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-112215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers or snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 16 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ132-112215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ130-112215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of showers or snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-112215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers or snow likely in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain or snow or patchy very light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Brisk

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-112215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a less than

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of showers or snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-112215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-112215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ157-112215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 16 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-112215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 14 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-112215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ133-112215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-112215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ145-112215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 15 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-112215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-112215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-112215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ174-112215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-112215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ162-112215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ147-112215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-112215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ135-112215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-112215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ121-112215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ120-112215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ123-112215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

323 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and perhap