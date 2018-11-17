TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

186 FPUS54 KFWD 172131

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

TXZ119-181030-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-181030-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ159-181030-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ158-181030-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-181030-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-181030-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-181030-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-181030-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-181030-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-181030-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-181030-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-181030-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-181030-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-181030-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-181030-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ131-181030-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-181030-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-181030-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ129-181030-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers this evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ141-181030-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-181030-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ156-181030-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-181030-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Light

and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-181030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ144-181030-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ133-181030-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-181030-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-181030-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ146-181030-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ161-181030-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-181030-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ174-181030-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-181030-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-181030-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-181030-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Light

and variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-181030-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ135-181030-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ122-181030-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-181030-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-181030-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-181030-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

331 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Most