TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ118-192230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ159-192230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ158-192230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ104-192230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ103-192230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
TXZ093-192230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with
highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ092-192230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ091-192230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ102-192230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
TXZ101-192230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ100-192230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ115-192230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
TXZ116-192230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
TXZ117-192230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
TXZ131-192230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ132-192230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ130-192230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ129-192230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
TXZ141-192230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ142-192230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ156-192230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ157-192230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ143-192230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ144-192230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ133-192230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ134-192230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ145-192230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ146-192230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ161-192230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ160-192230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ174-192230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ175-192230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ162-192230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ147-192230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ148-192230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ135-192230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ122-192230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ121-192230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ120-192230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ123-192230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60.
TXZ105-192230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
TXZ107-192230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TXZ106-192230-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TXZ095-192230-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ094-192230-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
307 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
