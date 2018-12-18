TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

072 FPUS54 KFWD 181100 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ119-182215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-182215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-182215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-182215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-182215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-182215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-182215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ092-182215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ091-182215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-182215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-182215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-182215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-182215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-182215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-182215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-182215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ132-182215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ130-182215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-182215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-182215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ142-182215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-182215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ157-182215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ143-182215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-182215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ133-182215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-182215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ145-182215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ146-182215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-182215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-182215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-182215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-182215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-182215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-182215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-182215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-182215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ122-182215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ121-182215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ120-182215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ123-182215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ105-182215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.