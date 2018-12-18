TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
072 FPUS54 KFWD 181100 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
TXZ119-182215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ118-182215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ159-182215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-182215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-182215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-182215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ093-182215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ092-182215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-182215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool with
highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ102-182215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ101-182215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ100-182215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-182215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ116-182215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ117-182215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ131-182215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ132-182215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ130-182215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-182215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ141-182215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ142-182215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-182215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ157-182215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ143-182215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-182215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ133-182215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ134-182215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ145-182215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts
up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ146-182215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-182215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-182215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-182215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-182215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-182215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-182215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-182215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-182215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
$$
TXZ122-182215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ121-182215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ120-182215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ123-182215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ105-182215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
500 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.