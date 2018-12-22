TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
921 FPUS54 KFWD 221633 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
TXZ119-222215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-222215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ159-222215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ158-222215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-222215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ103-222215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-222215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ092-222215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ091-222215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ102-222215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ101-222215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ100-222215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ115-222215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ116-222215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ117-222215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-222215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ132-222215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-222215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-222215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ141-222215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ142-222215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ156-222215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ157-222215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ143-222215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-222215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-222215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-222215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-222215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-222215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-222215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-222215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ174-222215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-222215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-222215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-222215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-222215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-222215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1033 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower