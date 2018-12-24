TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

941 FPUS54 KFWD 241453

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

TXZ119-242215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-242215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ159-242215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ158-242215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ104-242215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-242215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-242215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-242215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-242215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-242215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-242215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ100-242215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ115-242215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ116-242215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ117-242215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-242215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ132-242215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-242215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ129-242215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ141-242215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ142-242215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ156-242215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ157-242215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ143-242215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ144-242215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-242215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ134-242215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ145-242215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ146-242215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ161-242215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ160-242215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ174-242215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ175-242215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ162-242215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ147-242215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ148-242215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ135-242215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ122-242215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph