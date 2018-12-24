TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
_____
941 FPUS54 KFWD 241453
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
TXZ119-242215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ118-242215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ159-242215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ158-242215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ104-242215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ103-242215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ093-242215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ092-242215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ091-242215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ102-242215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ101-242215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ100-242215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ115-242215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ116-242215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ117-242215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ131-242215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ132-242215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ130-242215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ129-242215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ141-242215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ142-242215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ156-242215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ157-242215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ143-242215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ144-242215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ133-242215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ134-242215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ145-242215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ146-242215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ161-242215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ160-242215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ174-242215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ175-242215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ162-242215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ147-242215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ148-242215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ135-242215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ122-242215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
853 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph