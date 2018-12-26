TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ118-262215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ159-262215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ158-262215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ104-262215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ103-262215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ093-262215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ092-262215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ091-262215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ102-262215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ101-262215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ100-262215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ115-262215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ116-262215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ117-262215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ131-262215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ132-262215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ130-262215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ129-262215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings around
20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ141-262215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ142-262215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly
clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ156-262215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ157-262215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ143-262215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ144-262215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ133-262215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ134-262215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ145-262215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ146-262215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ161-262215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ160-262215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ174-262215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ175-262215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ162-262215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ147-262215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thund