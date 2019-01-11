TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
_____
515 FPUS54 KFWD 111544
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
TXZ119-112215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-112215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-112215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-112215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-112215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-112215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-112215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-112215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-112215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ102-112215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-112215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-112215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-112215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ116-112215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-112215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-112215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ132-112215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ130-112215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ129-112215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ141-112215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ142-112215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-112215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ157-112215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ143-112215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ144-112215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ133-112215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-112215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-112215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-112215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-112215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-112215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ174-112215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-112215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-112215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ147-112215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-112215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-112215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ122-112215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ121-112215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ120-112215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ123-112215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ105-112215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ107-112215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in
the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ106-112215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in
the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after
midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.