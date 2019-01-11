TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

515 FPUS54 KFWD 111544

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ119-112215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-112215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-112215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-112215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-112215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-112215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-112215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-112215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-112215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-112215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-112215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-112215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-112215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-112215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-112215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-112215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-112215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-112215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-112215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-112215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-112215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-112215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-112215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-112215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-112215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-112215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-112215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-112215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-112215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-112215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-112215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-112215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-112215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-112215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-112215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-112215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-112215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-112215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-112215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady around 50.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-112215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-112215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-112215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ107-112215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in

the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-112215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

944 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in

the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.