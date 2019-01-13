TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
_____
907 FPUS54 KFWD 131140 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
TXZ119-132215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ118-132215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ159-132215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ158-132215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ104-132215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs around 40.
$$
TXZ103-132215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ093-132215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ092-132215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ091-132215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ102-132215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ101-132215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s.
$$
TXZ100-132215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s.
$$
TXZ115-132215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s.
$$
TXZ116-132215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 40.
$$
TXZ117-132215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady around 40.
$$
TXZ131-132215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ132-132215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ130-132215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower
40s.
$$
TXZ129-132215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s.
$$
TXZ141-132215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower
40s.
$$
TXZ142-132215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower
40s.
$$
TXZ156-132215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ157-132215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ143-132215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ144-132215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ133-132215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ134-132215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ145-132215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ146-132215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ161-132215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ160-132215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ174-132215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ175-132215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ162-132215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ147-132215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ148-132215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ135-132215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ122-132215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ121-132215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ120-132215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ123-132215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ105-132215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ107-132215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
540 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper