TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
_____
514 FPUS54 KFWD 250225 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
TXZ119-251015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ118-251015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ159-251015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ158-251015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ104-251015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around
20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ103-251015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings
around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
$$
TXZ093-251015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 in the morning.
$$
TXZ092-251015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
$$
TXZ091-251015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill
readings around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ102-251015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ101-251015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ100-251015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ115-251015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-251015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ117-251015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-251015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ132-251015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ130-251015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-251015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows around
30. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-251015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ142-251015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-251015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ157-251015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, cold with lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ143-251015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-251015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-251015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-251015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ145-251015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ146-251015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ161-251015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ160-251015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ174-251015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ175-251015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ162-251015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ147-251015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ148-251015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ135-251015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ122-251015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ121-251015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ120-251015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ123-251015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ105-251015-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around
20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ107-251015-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around
20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ106-251015-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows around 30. Wind chill readings around 20 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ095-251015-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ094-251015-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
825 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy