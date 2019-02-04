TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
579 FPUS54 KFWD 040321
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
TXZ119-041015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs
around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ118-041015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ159-041015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-041015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-041015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs
in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-041015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ093-041015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ092-041015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-041015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-041015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ101-041015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ100-041015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-041015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs
around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ116-041015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around
60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ117-041015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ131-041015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ132-041015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ130-041015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-041015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ141-041015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-041015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-041015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-041015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-041015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-041015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-041015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ134-041015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-041015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ146-041015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ161-041015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ160-041015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-041015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-041015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ162-041015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-041015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-041015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-041015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
921 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Par