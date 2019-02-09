TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 8, 2019
_____
863 FPUS54 KFWD 090649 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
TXZ119-092230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-092230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-092230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-092230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-092230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-092230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-092230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-092230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-092230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-092230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-092230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-092230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-092230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-092230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-092230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-092230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-092230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-092230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-092230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-092230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-092230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-092230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-092230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-092230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-092230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-092230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-092230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-092230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ146-092230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-092230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-092230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ174-092230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-092230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-092230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-092230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-092230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-092230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-092230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-092230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-092230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-092230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising
into the lower 50s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ105-092230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain
likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the
upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ107-092230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1249 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.