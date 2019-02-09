TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Widespread

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much warmer

with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Temperatures steady

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening...then rain

likely with patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Temperatures steady

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening...then a slight

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening...then a slight

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

through the day. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the

day. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Widespread fog in the

morning...then patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Widespread fog in the

morning...then patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Widespread

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Widespread

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Widespread

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

218 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold. Temperatures steady

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70