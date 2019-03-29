TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019
_____
725 FPUS54 KFWD 290828
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
TXZ119-292130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ118-292130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-292130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-292130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-292130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ103-292130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-292130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ092-292130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-292130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-292130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ101-292130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-292130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-292130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-292130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-292130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around
50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-292130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-292130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-292130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-292130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-292130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-292130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-292130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-292130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ143-292130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-292130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-292130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ134-292130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ145-292130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ146-292130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-292130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-292130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-292130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ175-292130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ162-292130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ147-292130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ148-292130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ135-292130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ122-292130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ121-292130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mp