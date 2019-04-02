TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
_____
876 FPUS54 KFWD 020806
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
TXZ119-022145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15
to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-022145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showersand thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15
to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-022145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-022145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-022145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-022145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-022145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-022145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-022145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-022145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ101-022145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-022145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ115-022145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-022145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-022145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ131-022145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ132-022145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ130-022145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ129-022145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ141-022145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ142-022145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ156-022145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ157-022145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ143-022145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-022145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ133-022145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-022145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-022145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-022145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-022145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-022145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-022145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-022145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ162-022145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-022145-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ148-022145-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
306 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lo