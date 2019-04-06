TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

FPUS54 KFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

TXZ119-062130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-062130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-062130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ158-062130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-062130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-062130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-062130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-062130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-062130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-062130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-062130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-062130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ115-062130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ116-062130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-062130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-062130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ132-062130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ130-062130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-062130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ141-062130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-062130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ156-062130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-062130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-062130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ144-062130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ133-062130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-062130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-062130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-062130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-062130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-062130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-062130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-062130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-062130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-062130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-062130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-062130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-062130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ121-062130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ120-062130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-062130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ105-062130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler wit