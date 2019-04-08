TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts