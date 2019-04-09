TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019
_____
417 FPUS54 KFWD 090856
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
TXZ119-092130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-092130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-092130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ158-092130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ104-092130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ103-092130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-092130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-092130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-092130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-092130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-092130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-092130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-092130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-092130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ117-092130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-092130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-092130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-092130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-092130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-092130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ142-092130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-092130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-092130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-092130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-092130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-092130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-092130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-092130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-092130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-092130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-092130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ174-092130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-092130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ162-092130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-092130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-092130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-092130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-092130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-092130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ120-092130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-092130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ105-092130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ107-092130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ106-092130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows around 60.
South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ095-092130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and B