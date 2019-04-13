TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
_____
301 FPUS54 KFWD 130812
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
TXZ119-132115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ118-132115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ159-132115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-132115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ104-132115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts
up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ103-132115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts
up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ093-132115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts
up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ092-132115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ091-132115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts
up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-132115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to
the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to
45 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ101-132115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ100-132115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs around 50. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Very windy and Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ115-132115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s
this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Very windy and Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-132115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Very windy and Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-132115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-132115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-132115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy and Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-132115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s this afternoon. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows
around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-132115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper
40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Very windy and Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-132115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Very windy and Much
cooler with lows around 40. North winds 25 to 35 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-132115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Very windy. Much cooler with lows
around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-132115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-132115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-132115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy and Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are
possible. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ144-132115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy and Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-132115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ134-132115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ145-132115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Breezy and Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are
possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ146-132115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ161-132115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-132115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are
possible.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-132115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-132115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-132115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ147-132115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs
around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ148-132115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
312 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.