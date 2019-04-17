TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

_____

533 FPUS54 KFWD 170834

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

TXZ119-172145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-172145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-172145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-172145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-172145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ103-172145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-172145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ092-172145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-172145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-172145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-172145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-172145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-172145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-172145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ117-172145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-172145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-172145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning...

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-172145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-172145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-172145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ142-172145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-172145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-172145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-172145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-172145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning...

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-172145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-172145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-172145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-172145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-172145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-172145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-172145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-172145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-172145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ147-172145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-172145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ135-172145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the