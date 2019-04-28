TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019
_____
076 FPUS54 KFWD 280930
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
TXZ119-282145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-282145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-282145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-282145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-282145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-282145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-282145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-282145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-282145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-282145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ101-282145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-282145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-282145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-282145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ117-282145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ131-282145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-282145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-282145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ129-282145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-282145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-282145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-282145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-282145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-282145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-282145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-282145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-282145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-282145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-282145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-282145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-282145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-282145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ175-282145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-282145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
430 AM CDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FR