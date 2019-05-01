TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

_____

914 FPUS54 KFWD 010838

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

TXZ119-012130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-012130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-012130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-012130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-012130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-012130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-012130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-012130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-012130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-012130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-012130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-012130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-012130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-012130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-012130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-012130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-012130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-012130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-012130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-012130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-012130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-012130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-012130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-012130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-012130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-012130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-012130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-012130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-012130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

338 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny w