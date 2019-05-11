TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019

_____

792 FPUS54 KFWD 110810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

TXZ119-112145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-112145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-112145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-112145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-112145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-112145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-112145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-112145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-112145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-112145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-112145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-112145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-112145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-112145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-112145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-112145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-112145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-112145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-112145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-112145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-112145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-112145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-112145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-112145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-112145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-112145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-112145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-112145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-112145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-112145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-112145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-112145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-112145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-112145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-112145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-112145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-112145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-112145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-112145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-112145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-112145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-112145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ107-112145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then be