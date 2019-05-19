TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ118-192130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ159-192130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ158-192130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ104-192130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ103-192130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ093-192130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ092-192130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ091-192130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ102-192130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ101-192130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ100-192130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ115-192130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ116-192130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ117-192130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ131-192130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ132-192130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ130-192130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ129-192130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ141-192130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ142-192130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. More humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ156-192130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ157-192130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ143-192130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ144-192130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ133-192130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ134-192130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ145-192130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ146-192130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ161-192130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ160-192130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ174-192130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ175-192130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ162-192130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
316 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afterno