TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
953 FPUS54 KFWD 070137 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
TXZ119-070915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-070915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-070915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-070915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-070915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-070915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-070915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-070915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-070915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-070915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-070915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-070915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-070915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-070915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-070915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-070915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-070915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-070915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-070915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-070915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-070915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-070915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-070915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-070915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-070915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-070915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-070915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-070915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-070915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-070915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-070915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-070915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-070915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-070915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-070915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-070915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-070915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-070915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-070915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-070915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-070915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-070915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ107-070915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ106-070915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ095-070915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...S