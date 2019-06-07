TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

953 FPUS54 KFWD 070137 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ119-070915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-070915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-070915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-070915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-070915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-070915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-070915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-070915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-070915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-070915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-070915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-070915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-070915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-070915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-070915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-070915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-070915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-070915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-070915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-070915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-070915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-070915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-070915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-070915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-070915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-070915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-070915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-070915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-070915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-070915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-070915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-070915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-070915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-070915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-070915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-070915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-070915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-070915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-070915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-070915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening...then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-070915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-070915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ107-070915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ106-070915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ095-070915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

837 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...S