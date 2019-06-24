TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
_____
127 FPUS54 KFWD 240825
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
TXZ119-242115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-242115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-242115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-242115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-242115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-242115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-242115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-242115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ091-242115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-242115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ101-242115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-242115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-242115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-242115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-242115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ131-242115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-242115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ130-242115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-242115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ141-242115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-242115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-242115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ157-242115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ143-242115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ144-242115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-242115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ134-242115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ145-242115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ146-242115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-242115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-242115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ174-242115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-242115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-242115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-242115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-242115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-242115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-242115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ121-242115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-242115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-242115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-242115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ107-242115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ106-242115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
325 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with high