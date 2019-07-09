TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

_____

118 FPUS54 KFWD 090802

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

TXZ119-092200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-092200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-092200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-092200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-092200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-092200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-092200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-092200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-092200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-092200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-092200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-092200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-092200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-092200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-092200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-092200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-092200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-092200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-092200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-092200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-092200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-092200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-092200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-092200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-092200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-092200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-092200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-092200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-092200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ161-092200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ160-092200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-092200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-092200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-092200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-092200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-092200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-092200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ122-092200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mo