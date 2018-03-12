TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

314 FPUS54 KHGX 120342

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

TXZ211-120900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-120900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming clear late. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. North winds

10 to 15 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Inland, north

winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ196-120900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-120900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-120900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-120900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-120900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-120900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

inland...in the lower 50s coast. North winds 15 to 20 mph

inland...north 20 to 30 mph coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Inland, north

winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-120900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-120900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-120900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-120900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming clear late. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Inland, north winds

10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-120900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-120900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-120900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming clear late. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

North winds 10 to 15 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Inland, north

winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ199-120900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-120900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-120900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-120900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-120900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-120900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-120900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-120900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

