TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:47 pm, Sunday, March 11, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ237-120900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming clear late. Much
cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. North winds
10 to 15 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Inland, north
winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ196-120900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-120900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows around
60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-120900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-120900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-120900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-120900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s
inland...in the lower 50s coast. North winds 15 to 20 mph
inland...north 20 to 30 mph coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Inland, north
winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ198-120900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ213-120900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-120900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-120900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming clear late. Much
cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Inland, north winds
10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-120900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-120900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-120900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming clear late. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
North winds 10 to 15 mph inland...north 15 to 25 mph coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Inland, north
winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ199-120900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-120900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-120900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-120900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-120900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-120900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-120900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ226-120900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
1041 PM CDT Sun Mar 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
