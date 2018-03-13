TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

007 FPUS54 KHGX 130257

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ211-130900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-130900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ196-130900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-130900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-130900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-130900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-130900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-130900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the upper 40s to mid 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

TXZ198-130900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-130900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-130900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ235-130900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-130900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-130900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-130900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the upper 40s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...around 70 coast.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...

southeast 10 to 15 mph coast.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ199-130900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-130900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-130900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-130900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-130900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-130900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-130900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-130900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

