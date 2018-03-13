TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:04 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...
around 50 coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the upper 40s to mid 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the upper 40s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...around 70 coast.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...
southeast 10 to 15 mph coast.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
956 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
