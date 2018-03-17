TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

794 FPUS54 KHGX 170512

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1211 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ211-170900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-170900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-170900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-170900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-170900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-170900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-170900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-170900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

TXZ198-170900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-170900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-170900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-170900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-170900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-170900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-170900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-170900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-170900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-170900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-170900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-170900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-170900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-170900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-170900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast