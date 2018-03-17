TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 1:17 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1211 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
1212 AM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
