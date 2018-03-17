TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
218 FPUS54 KHGX 172342
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ211-180900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ237-180900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ196-180900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-180900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-180900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ210-180900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-180900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-180900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid
50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ198-180900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ213-180900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-180900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ235-180900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-180900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ176-180900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ236-180900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs near
80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ199-180900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-180900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ178-180900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ164-180900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ177-180900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ212-180900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-180900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ226-180900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast