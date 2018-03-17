TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

218 FPUS54 KHGX 172342

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ211-180900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-180900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ196-180900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-180900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-180900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-180900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-180900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-180900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-180900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-180900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-180900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ235-180900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-180900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-180900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ236-180900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs near

80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ199-180900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-180900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-180900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ164-180900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ177-180900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ212-180900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-180900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-180900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast