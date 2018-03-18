TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

788 FPUS54 KHGX 182012

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

TXZ211-190900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-190900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s inland...near 80 coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s

coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

TXZ196-190900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-190900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers, then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-190900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-190900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-190900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-190900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s inland...near 80 coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-190900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-190900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the evening, then

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-190900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-190900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

TXZ200-190900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance

of showers, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-190900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-190900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

inland...in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Coast, gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid

50s coast. North winds around 5 mph inland...north 10 to 15 mph

coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

TXZ199-190900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-190900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-190900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-190900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-190900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-190900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-190900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-190900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

