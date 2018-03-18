TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:18 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
FPUS54 KHGX
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
TXZ211-190900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ237-190900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s inland...near 80 coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s
coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
TXZ196-190900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-190900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers, then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ214-190900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ210-190900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ227-190900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-190900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s inland...near 80 coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ198-190900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ213-190900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the evening, then
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-190900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-190900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
TXZ200-190900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance
of showers, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-190900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers
early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-190900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s
inland...in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Coast, gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid
50s coast. North winds around 5 mph inland...north 10 to 15 mph
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
TXZ199-190900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the
evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-190900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-190900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-190900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-190900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-190900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ197-190900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ226-190900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
312 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
