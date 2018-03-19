TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy
with a 30 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy
with a 30 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy
with a 30 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid
50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming
west increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower
70s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs around
80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Patchy fog early
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
