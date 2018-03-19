TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

271 FPUS54 KHGX 190842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-192100-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy

with a 30 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy

with a 30 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-192100-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then cloudy

with a 30 percent chance early in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-192100-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-192100-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-192100-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming

west increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-192100-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower

70s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs around

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

late shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast