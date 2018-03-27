TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

_____

639 FPUS54 KHGX 270427

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

TXZ211-270900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-270900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

$$

TXZ196-270900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-270900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-270900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-270900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-270900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-270900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-270900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-270900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-270900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-270900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-270900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-270900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-270900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming west and

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-270900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-270900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-270900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-270900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-270900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-270900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-270900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-270900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

1127 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast