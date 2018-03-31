TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
TXZ211-310900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ237-310900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...south
10 to 15 mph coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
TXZ196-310900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-310900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-310900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ210-310900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-310900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ238-310900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ198-310900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ213-310900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ163-310900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-310900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ200-310900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ176-310900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ236-310900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Inland, southeast winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Coast, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ199-310900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ179-310900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ178-310900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ164-310900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ177-310900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ212-310900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ197-310900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ226-310900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
957 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast