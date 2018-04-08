TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:47 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
250 FPUS54 KHGX 080142
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
TXZ211-080900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ237-080900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper
40s coast. Inland, north winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ196-080900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-080900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-080900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ210-080900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ227-080900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-080900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
around 50 coast. Inland, north winds 10 to 20 mph. Coast, north
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming northeast and
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ198-080900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ213-080900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ163-080900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ235-080900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-080900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ176-080900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ236-080900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s
coast. Inland, north winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, north winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60 inland...in
the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ199-080900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ179-080900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ178-080900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ164-080900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ177-080900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ212-080900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ197-080900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ226-080900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
841 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
