TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

096 FPUS54 KHGX 140627

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ211-140900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ237-140900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ196-140900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ195-140900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ214-140900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ210-140900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ227-140900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ238-140900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 20 to 30 mph coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ198-140900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ213-140900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ163-140900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ235-140900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ200-140900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ176-140900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ236-140900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Coast, gusts

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ199-140900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ179-140900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ178-140900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ164-140900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ177-140900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ212-140900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ197-140900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ226-140900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast