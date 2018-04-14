TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Published 2:32 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
096 FPUS54 KHGX 140627
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
TXZ211-140900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ237-140900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower
50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around
60 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ196-140900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ195-140900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ214-140900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ210-140900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ227-140900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ238-140900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 20 to 30 mph coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid
50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ198-140900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ213-140900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ163-140900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ235-140900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ200-140900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ176-140900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ236-140900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Coast, gusts
to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid
50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ199-140900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ179-140900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ178-140900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ164-140900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ177-140900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ212-140900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ197-140900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ226-140900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
126 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
